Two Brownsburg Schools Staffers Fired, Accused of Mistreating Special Needs Student

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two special education staffers with Brownsburg Community Schools have been fired.
Both staffers, whom worked with a special education student at Brown Elementary School, are accused of showing “mistreatment” towards the student. The school district was not clear about what “mistreatment” covered.
Criminal charges are possible, according to Superintendent Jim Snapp in a press release.
Brown Elementary is a Kindergarten through 5th grade school.
