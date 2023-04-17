Police Called to Alexandria High School, Students Sent Home

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A threat was made to Alexandria High School in Madison County Monday morning, which led to an evacuation.
“At approximately 10:03, school administrators called the Madison County Dispatch to report a threat going on at the school,” says Public Information Officer Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police, “at this time, we have located no active threat and that no injuries to any students at the school.”
Social media posts included rumors of an active shooter, but police did not confirm that was the threat.
Students were sent home for the day while the school remains on lockdown.
Alexandria Baptist Church is the pick-up site for parents.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday
-
Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck
-
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.