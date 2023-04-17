Indiana Schools are Teaching Critical Race Theory

A video released by “Accuracy in Media,” has led to the idea that multiple school districts in Indiana are teaching critical race theory.

The video shows administrators from Goshen Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, and Plainfield Community School Corporation talking about how they disguise critical race theory teachings.

While talking to Accuracy in Media’s investigators, disguised as parents, Plainfield Community School Corporation’s assistant superintendent, Laura Delvecchio, said this while talking about how they teach critical race theory and social emotional learning. “We really–we stay under the radar. And we’d like to keep it that way.”

She went on to say, ““we had started some really deep diving into our curriculum and kind of doing that white privilege walk and making sure, like, just understand right.”

This is all being kept from parents.

They do not want parents knowing that they are teaching their kids critical race theory and social emotional learning, and that is unacceptable.

Here is proof they do not want parents knowing what they are doing. Brad Sheppard, Elkhart assistant superintendent, told Accuracy in Media’s investigators that parents are beginning to catch on to what they’re doing with social emotional learning.

“We just have to avoid the words, you know? The labels,” he said.

According to Sheppard, “[Social emotional learning] has become a bad phrase and we don’t openly use that phrase but we’re still doing it, so. I mean, just to avoid anything, I mean, we have not really been hit with it, but just to even avoid it.”

Tracey Noe, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Goshen Community Schools, said something similar to Sheppard. They changed the name of their equity and inclusion committee. “Because we just didn’t want to make a target of it.” she said.

Schools and administrators keeping what they are teaching from parents is not okay. Brad Sheppard and Tracy Noe have been placed on leave from their districts.

