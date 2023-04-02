Florida Atlantic, Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Fall to SDSU in Final Four

HOUSTON-The NCAA tournament run is over for Indiana University graduate Dusty May and his Florida Atlantic Owls. They lost to San Diego State in the Final Four 72-71 Saturday night.
San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hit a jumper at the buzzer to give his team the victory. They overcame a 14 point deficit to in. It is the fifth largest comeback in Final Four history.
Florida Atlantic finishes their season with a record of 35-4. That’s the most wins of any Division I team since 2019.
Prior to 2022, Florida Atlantic had never won more than 21 games in a single season. This was also their first ever appearance in the Final Four.
“Tonight hurts, but I’m proud of these guys. This was a thrilling ride. The guys on this team went in with blind faith and just completely bought in to what I was teaching and I’m so thankful to them for that,” said May to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson after the loss.
May was a student manager under Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000 at Indiana University and graduated from Eastern Greene High School in 1995.
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Matt Painter Can't Close
-
Kendall And Casey