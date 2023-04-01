Governor Declares “State of Emergency”

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an Executive Order, declaring a “State of Emergency” for Sullivan and Johnson counties. Both were hit hard by Friday’s storms and tornadoes.

First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident. I will remain in contact with emergency management officials as well as local officials in Sullivan and Johnson counties as we continue to assess the damage, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is actively engaging with FEMA to assess the damages from the incident.