NWS: Flood Threat Expected for Central and Southern Indiana Through Early Saturday

STATEWIDE--Rain is supposed to keep coming down across Indiana Friday and into early Saturday morning. All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana are under a flood watch until 8 am Saturday.

“The heaviest rain is still expected across the southern portions of Indiana. It is possible that some places in the south could get close to seven inches of rain by Saturday,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says there could be another round of intense rain at times Friday night into Saturday morning.

“We even have some river flood warnings that could go into effect Friday and Saturday. You can expect an additional one to three inches of rain along and south of I-70 with about a half inch to an inch north of the I-70 corridor. Portions of the Wabash and White Rivers will likely go into minor flood stage due to this heavy rain,” said Moore.

As for what happens after the rain clears out Saturday, Moore says temperatures will continue to hover around the 50 and 60 degree marks into next week.

“We also have some chances for light rain Sunday night into Tuesday, but nothing like the end of this week,” said Moore.

If you see high water on the roads, you are urged to turn around and don’t drown. If you live in a low-lying area and it starts to flood, Moore says it’s best to get to high ground as fast as possible.