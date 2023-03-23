Republicans want TikTok Banned because they “have no swag.”

Representative Jamaal Bowman had quite the quote on why Republicans want TikTok banned.

“Republicans ain’t got no swag, that’s why they want to ban TikTok.”

That simply is not true. Some things are more important than swag. something like national security is one of those things.

Chinese CEO of TikTok is set to testify in Washington D.C. amidst the discussion to ban TikTok in America.

