Pence says we must continue to support Ukraine

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday in Des Moines that America should continue its support of Ukraine, despite growing reluctance from some members of the GOP.

“I must tell you the war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute. It is a Russian invasion,” Pence said. “And I believe the United States of America needs to continue to demand that of the free world, too.”

Pence also recently invoked the name of former President Ronald Reagan in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis downplaying the war to insist that the U.S. must stand by Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“I truly do believe that we are the arsenal of democracy, and we are the leader of the free world and continuing to stand with Ukraine to support their fight,” he said. “They are consistent with the conservative principals first articulated by Ronald Reagan.”

The former vice president noted that he has met Putin and believes the strongman would not stop at Kyiv if he succeeds in completely taking over Ukraine.

“Anybody who thinks that Vladimir Putin will stop in Ukraine if he takes that country, I think has another thing coming,” Pence added.

Pence, who is considering running for president in 2024, and GOP contender Nikki Haley have both sided with Ukraine while Trump and DeSantis have disapproved of supporting Ukraine.