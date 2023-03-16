Listen Live
Local News

Arrest Made in January Homicide

Published on March 16, 2023

Police lights

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested a 19-year-old for murder.

Indianapolis Metro Police say Clyde Johnson, 19, is the person responsible for shooting and killing 16-year-old Michael Mason, Jr. back on January 2nd.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. that night when IMPD were called to East 82nd Street on a report of a person shot. Mason had been shot in the parking lot. Another person was shot that night, but survived.

Related Stories

At the time, IMPD said someone that was potentially involved was cooperating with detectives. That person was Clyde Johnson. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant on March 15th, and Johnson was arrested on March 16th.

He faces a charge of murder.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close