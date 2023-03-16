Arrest Made in January Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested a 19-year-old for murder.

Indianapolis Metro Police say Clyde Johnson, 19, is the person responsible for shooting and killing 16-year-old Michael Mason, Jr. back on January 2nd.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. that night when IMPD were called to East 82nd Street on a report of a person shot. Mason had been shot in the parking lot. Another person was shot that night, but survived.

At the time, IMPD said someone that was potentially involved was cooperating with detectives. That person was Clyde Johnson. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant on March 15th, and Johnson was arrested on March 16th.

He faces a charge of murder.