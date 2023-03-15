“I just f—ing killed 2 guys, I was trespassing” – A Southern Indiana Murder Case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Vanderburgh County have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager accused of murder and attempted murder.

On February 27th, 2023, police received a call from someone claiming they were with a friend inside of a vacant home, when two people showed up and shots were fired.

The person who made that call was a 17-year-old whose name has not been released. The person accused of pulling the trigger is 18-year-old Austin Ousley. The probable cause affidavit says Ousely and his 17-year-old friend were inside of the house taking pictures when Chad and Shawn Wildt arrived. The home belonged to the Wildt family.

The 17-year-old told police Ousely was confronted by the Wildt brothers, and Ousely shot both men. Chad was shot in the face but survived. Shawn was shot and killed.

Cameras on the Wildt family’s property also captured Ousely and the other teenager taking off in a truck. That truck was later found behind a Rural King. Ousely was inside – he had shot himself in the head, according to court documents.

Court documents also detail a Snapchat message made by Ousley, stating “I just f—ing killed 2 guys, I was trespassing.”

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was officially issued for Austin Ousely, who is in stable condition and being watched by Indianapolis police at a hospital. Once he recovers, he will be sent back down to Evansville and taken into custody. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says detectives are waiting for Chad Wildt to make a recovery so he can give more insight into what happened that night.