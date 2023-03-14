Listen Live
50K Winning Ticket Sold in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery says someone bought a $50,000 winning ticket at a Kroger in Crawfordsville during Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

That person matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 3, 10, 24, 46, 63 with a Powerball of 4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 15, is an estimated $63 million.

