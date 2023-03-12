Road Rage Shooting on I-65 Leads to Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Troopers arrested a man for getting violent during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:00 p.m., 911 calls came in that a man fired at least one shot out of road rage while exiting from I-465 onto I-65 northbound on the south side of Indianapolis.
State Troopers were near the scene due to an unrelated crash and were able to quickly find the suspect within minutes as he drove past the crash site.
Troopers pulled over and arrested the 20-year-old man. He was preliminarily charged for Criminal Recklessness, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.
ISP says nobody was hurt from the shooting.
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses