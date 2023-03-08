NWS: Rain Likely on Thursday, Cold Temperatures to Stick Around

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana is supposed to get rain at some point on Thursday.

“We’re going to have dry rain through today, but that rain will arrive late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. That’s going to continue into Friday morning before tapering off,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma expects almost the entire state to get rain at some point.

“We’re not expecting any severe weather at this point, but it will be kind of a cold rain. We could have some wind gusts up to around 30 mph Thursday night, but nothing that will warrant a wind advisory,” said Puma.

High temperatures will be continue to be in the 40s for most of the state. The low temperatures will be hovering around 30 degrees.

“It’s going to stay that way for a while, especially at least for the next seven day forecast. We’re seeing a pattern and a jet stream right now where some of that colder air is coming down from Canada. It will be kind of a dry, northeasterly flow that’s allowing that cold air to arrive instead of that warmer gulf air from the south,” said Puma.