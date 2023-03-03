Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison

WALTERBORO, SC — Alex Murdaugh is being sentenced to life in prison for the double murder of his wife and youngest son.
The once wealthy, high-profile South Carolina lawyer was found guilty Thursday of killing the two back in the summer of 2021.
He was also convicted Thursday of two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The prosecution claimed Murdaugh was about to be exposed for stealing millions from his clients and committed the murders to gain sympathy.
The jury debated for around 45 minutes before deciding he was guilty.
