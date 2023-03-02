ISP: Suspect Found Hiding in Trash Dumpster in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Tennessee tried to escape police by hiding in a dumpster in Vigo County on Wednesday, but he was found and arrested.

State police say a trooper used his radar gun and found that 26-year-old Lamont Green of Spring Hill, Tennessee was going 87 mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 63 in an SUV. The trooper activated his lights and tried to pull Green over, but he sped up to avoid being pulled over.

Green reached speeds exceeding 100 mph and drove into Terre Haute. Police decided to call off the chase for public safety reasons. They found the SUV a short time later and pursued it again. They say Green tried to drive up the westbound entrance ramp of I-70, but he lost control and crashed into a ravine on the north side of the ramp.

After that, police say Green got out of the SUV, ran north, and jumped a fence. They say they found Green in a dumpster a short time later.

Green was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Green has been charged with the following:

-Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

-Resisting law enforcement, Class 6 Felony

-Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Class A Misdemeanor