KISS Will Perform in Indianapolis As Part of Its Farewell Tour

INDIANAPOLIS--The rock and roll band KISS announced that they will begin their final tour later this year. One of the stops of that tour is in downtown Indianapolis.

They have named it the “End of the Road World Tour.” Their concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm Saturday November 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan presale tickets, as well as VIP packages, will be available Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

The tour begins October 29, 2023, in Austin, Texas. It ends December 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The four original members of KISS were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

KISS is regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time as well as one of the best selling bands of all time, claiming to have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. That also includes 21 million RIAA-certified albums.

KISS has also earned 30 Gold albums, the most of any band from the United States.