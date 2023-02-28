Fallen Memphis Officer Remembered at Funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral for fallen Memphis Officer Geoffrey Redd – who police say was shot by an Indianapolis man in the line of duty – was held Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that Officer Redd was remembered as being a kind, strong, and faithful Marine who supported his community, and his fellow officers, in multiple ways. He died February 18th, weeks after getting shot at the Poplar-White Station Public Library.

Memphis police went to the library February 2nd. There, they met 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., from Indianapolis.

Police had recently been told that Jackson was trespassing nearby. Eventually, he made it to the library, where officers say he got into a “confrontation” with someone else.

When they tried to intervene and communicate with Jackson, they say he shot Redd. Jackson was shot and killed by Redd’s partner in return.

49-year-old Redd was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Unfortunately, he was never able to recover from his injuries.

At the funeral, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said, “I have no doubt that the ultimate sacrifice of this one precious life saved the lives of others who on that dreadful day were also in harm’s way.”