Free Meals for Kids at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is working to address youth hunger by providing free meals after school to kids 18 and under.

Your kids can get meals for free each weekday; they do not need to do/have anything special to receive the food. Some giveaways occur Monday through Friday, while other parks provide this service on a more limited basis.

Find out more about participating parks below, or by visiting parks.indy.gov.

Christian Park – 4200 East English Avenue

Hours: 4 to 5 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Frederick Douglass Park – 1616 East 25th Street

Hours: 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Pride Park – 1129 Vandeman Street

Hours: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Riverside Park – 2420 East Riverside Drive

Hours: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Watkins Park – 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Windsor Village Park – 6510 East 25th Street

Hours: 5 to 6 p.m.

Days: Monday through Friday

Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Road

Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Washington Park – 3130 East 30th Street

Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Rhodius Park – 1720 West Wilkins Street

Hours: 4 to 5 p.m.

Days: Tuesday through Thursday

The organization Tweeted Thursday that this program provided almost 200,000 meals to kids last year.

However, the aforementioned parks are not the only places where kids can get the free food. Indy Parks has partnered with certain libraries to provide the meals at different “mobile serving sites.”

Mobile site locations are:

East 38th Street Library – 5420 East 38th Street

Hours: 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Brightwood Library – 2434 North Sherman Drive

Hours: 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Spades Park Library – 1801 Nowland Avenue

Hours: 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

West Branch Library – 1216 Kappes Street

Hours: 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Haughville Library – 2121 West Michigan Street

Hours: 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Days: Monday through Thursday

Learn more by calling 317-327-PARK, or by visiting parks.indy.gov.