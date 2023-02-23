Free Meals for Kids at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is working to address youth hunger by providing free meals after school to kids 18 and under.
Your kids can get meals for free each weekday; they do not need to do/have anything special to receive the food. Some giveaways occur Monday through Friday, while other parks provide this service on a more limited basis.
Find out more about participating parks below, or by visiting parks.indy.gov.
Christian Park – 4200 East English Avenue
Hours: 4 to 5 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Frederick Douglass Park – 1616 East 25th Street
Hours: 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Pride Park – 1129 Vandeman Street
Hours: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Riverside Park – 2420 East Riverside Drive
Hours: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Watkins Park – 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street
Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Windsor Village Park – 6510 East 25th Street
Hours: 5 to 6 p.m.
Days: Monday through Friday
Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Road
Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Washington Park – 3130 East 30th Street
Hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Rhodius Park – 1720 West Wilkins Street
Hours: 4 to 5 p.m.
Days: Tuesday through Thursday
The organization Tweeted Thursday that this program provided almost 200,000 meals to kids last year.
However, the aforementioned parks are not the only places where kids can get the free food. Indy Parks has partnered with certain libraries to provide the meals at different “mobile serving sites.”
Mobile site locations are:
East 38th Street Library – 5420 East 38th Street
Hours: 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Brightwood Library – 2434 North Sherman Drive
Hours: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Spades Park Library – 1801 Nowland Avenue
Hours: 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
West Branch Library – 1216 Kappes Street
Hours: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Haughville Library – 2121 West Michigan Street
Hours: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Days: Monday through Thursday
Learn more by calling 317-327-PARK, or by visiting parks.indy.gov.
