Gender/Sex Discussion Bill Heads to the Indiana Senate

STATEWIDE — A bill prohibiting the discussion of “human sexuality” has been approved in the Indiana House of Representatives.

House Bill 1608 would prevent gender and sexual identity instruction in Kindergarten, first, second, and third grade classrooms. The bill would also require teaches to let parents know if their child wants to change their pronouns.

Republican State Representative Michelle Davis, author of 1608, says the bill puts “parents in the driver’s seat” when it comes to what’s being taught to their children. Democrats disagree, saying the bill is dangerous for LGBTQ children trying to fit in and deal with issues of identity.

Democrats also have an issue with the pronoun rule, saying this could create a problem for kids whom have trouble at home. Ds have also pointed out that teachers can still refuse to call a student by their preferred pronoun, even if their parent gives it the okay.

House Bill 1608 now heads to the Indiana Senate.