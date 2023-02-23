COVID Relief Money is Being Used for Reparations

Multiple cities across the country are trying to use COVID relief money to set up reparation programs for black residents.

Sides are split on this issue. Some people believe it is a misuse of federal taxpayer dollars to use money from the American Rescue Plan to pay for social justice initiatives. Others, believe that the money can be used to help narrow the wealth gap, and to help the differences in housing.

So far, Fox Business has reported 10 cities looking to implement reparation programs. Of the 10 cities only two of them are proposing the idea of using COVID relief funds.

The two cities are Providence Rhode Island and Shelby County in Tennessee. Shelby County is home to Memphis, the second largest city in Tennessee.