5 Victims from Gas Station Shooting in Lawrence

UPDATE: IMPD now says there were only four victims in the shooting, from the previously reported five. Two of the victims are female, two are male. One of the men is the victim in critical condition. Their condition has been updated to serious, but stable.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Five victims are in the hospital from a shooting at a gas station in Lawrence.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the area of 42nd Street and N. Franklin Road. Around 5:00 a.m., IMPD officers first responded to shots fired in the area, there they found five victims from the shooting.

Four victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the fifth is in critical condition.

42nd Street and N. Franklin Road’s intersection is closed while IMPD investigates. No other information has been given by police.