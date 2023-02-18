NWS Indianapolis: Getting Ready for the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are expected to keep climbing this weekend, as an unseasonably warm February continues.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says a light sprinkling of rain is possible – but certainly not guaranteed – Saturday night going into Sunday. Sunday, you should feel high temps near 55 degrees and see clouds in the sky, with some showers possible.

However, while the chances for rain are minimal, you will probably feel strong winds. By Sunday evening, they could reach 25-30 miles per hour.

Monday will continue to be warmer than normal for this time of year. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the NWS Indianapolis says the highest chances for rain this week fall on Wednesday. Puma says you could also see some thunderstorms that day.

