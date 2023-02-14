Wanted Man and Runaway Teen Caught by SWAT in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart Police Department says yesterday they’ve arrested 21-year-old Reeyon Young for a previous warrant.

Around 2:10 p.m. Monday, officers tried to arrest Young at a home on the St. Joseph River on W. Lexington Avenue. The officers first gave verbal commands for Young to surrender, but he stayed inside the home.

A county SWAT team was called to the home, then negotiations began. Young left the home without any more trouble and was arrested around 3:30 p.m.

A teenager also left the home unharmed. The 15-year-old girl was reported as a runaway out of Michigan.

She was taken into custody then taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, while Young was taken to the county jail for three outstanding warrants.