Listen Live
HomeLocal News

Wanted Man and Runaway Teen Caught by SWAT in Elkhart

Police lights and crime scene tape.

ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart Police Department says yesterday they’ve arrested 21-year-old Reeyon Young for a previous warrant.

Around 2:10 p.m. Monday, officers tried to arrest Young at a home on the St. Joseph River on W. Lexington Avenue. The officers first gave verbal commands for Young to surrender, but he stayed inside the home.

A county SWAT team was called to the home, then negotiations began. Young left the home without any more trouble and was arrested around 3:30 p.m.

A teenager also left the home unharmed. The 15-year-old girl was reported as a runaway out of Michigan.

She was taken into custody then taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, while Young was taken to the county jail for three outstanding warrants.

Close