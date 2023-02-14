NWS: High Winds and Severe Storms Possible This Week

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will be under a wind advisory from 4 pm Tuesday until 10 am Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re expecting wind gusts that could reach up to 50 mph towards the end of the day Tuesday. There could be some isolated power outages, so we recommend that you have your phone charged, especially for the overnight hours when it’s dark outside,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says there will be a brief period of rain Tuesday and into Wednesday. Severe weather is possible Thursday.

“There could be strong to severe storms, especially during the afternoon Thursday. That severe threat is going to be mainly in the area of southeast Indiana. As you get down closer to the Ohio River, there could be some damaging wind gusts with those thunderstorms,” said White.

Temperatures are supposed to get into the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday, but then drop into the 30s by Friday.