INDIANAPOLIS–A 15-year-old girl was arrested on the west side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

IMPD thinks she stabbed two people just before 12:15 a.m. on Welch Drive, near the intersection of W. 34th and Georgetown Road. They believe she stabbed her boyfriend and his mother.

The girl has been charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

Investigators say both the boyfriend and the mother are in stable condition.