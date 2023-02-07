Fishers Man Sentenced for Crimes Against Children

*Warning: This story contains graphic elements that could be upsetting for some readers.*

FISHERS — A Fishers man will likely spend the next 13 years in prison, after police learned that he was saving and sending hundreds of pornographic images of children.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Ficzner had more than 600 explicit images, some of which showed the torture and other abuse of infants. After searching his devices, investigators also found text messages where he and others discussed kidnapping and sexually abusing kids.

The man appeared on the radar of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after they learned that he was using an online chat service to send a naked picture of a five-year-old.

In March of last year, he told investigators that he had been sharing the photo to get a “reaction” from others online. He later said he had been using other messaging sites to send and receive explicit content.

After prison, Ficzner will face 15 years of probation, and must pay restitution and register as a sex offender.