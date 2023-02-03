DeSantis Gets Florida Universities to Drop CRT & BLM From AP African American Studies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is continuing his mission of keeping ‘wokeness’ out of education. In recent, DeSantis has completely defunded all Florida public universities DEI and CRT budgets. The governor is now making waves by challenging universities to eliminate the same equity topics in the classroom.

DeSantis initially rejected the College Board Advanced Placement African American Studies due to incorporating Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter in the curriculum. The College Board made an announcement this week that they have stripped much of the radical subject matter to become more educational. The board also added a new topic “Black Conservatism” as an idea for research projects.

William Jacobson from Legal Insurrection, joined Tony to discuss DeSantis leadership and the current state of CRT within education.