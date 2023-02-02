Report: FBI Planning Search of Mike Pence’s Carmel Home

CARMEL, Ind. — The FBI is planning a search of former Indiana governor and Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Carmel soon.

The Wall Street Journal says Pence’s legal team have been in talks with the Justice Department about a search for more classified documents, and both Pence and his team have said they would cooperate with the search. The FBI also plans to search Pence’s office in Washington.

The Wall Street Journal says Pence’s team does not believe there are any more documents to be found after the initial discovery last week.

It’s the latest round of document searches after classified documents were found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last year. President Joe Biden had his own classified materials discovered at several different locations. Some of the classified documents found with Biden’s belongings date back to his time as a Senator and Vice-President.

Pence says this has all been an unfortunate discovery, “I think it’s important that our office simply cooperate fully in any investigation by either the Department of Justice, the Archives or the Congress of the United States, and we’re determined to do that.”