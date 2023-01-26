Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month.

According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.

Charges:

1. Child Molesting where def. is at least 21 years of age. (Dismissed)

2. Child Molesting Fondling or touching with child under 14. (Guilty)

He had been sexually inappropriate with a female student, who said he had touched her multiple times throughout her year in the Sixth Grade. Her parents said they enrolled her in therapy after noticing a major change in her behavior and academics during that period.

After this information came to light, the man was placed on administrative leave by his school. However, he later quit and eventually turned himself in to police.

Gray will be sentenced on February 17th.