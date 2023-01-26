Missing Infant Found Safe, Man in Custody

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD announced Wednesday evening that a missing 3-month-old girl and her father have been found.

A Silver Alert had been issued early that morning for infant La’Lani Peaches and her “non-custodial parent,” 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt.

Around 7:30 p.m., a Public Information Officer for IMPD said that Whitsitt had been taken into police custody. La’Lani Peaches is now in the care of DCS.

Prior to this, the girl had last been seen Tuesday evening with her father. That day, IMPD Tweeted a message asking for the public’s help in finding her; they believed Whitsitt had abducted her.