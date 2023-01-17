Kokomo Police Arrest 2 For Multiple Drug Overdoses

KOKOMO, Ind. — Over the past weekend, Kokomo Police were responding to multiple drug overdoses and they’ve now announced arrests for two people they believe to be responsible.

From January 13th to the 16th, police were investigating multiple drug overdoses with several deaths. Due to the investigation still waiting on toxicology results, the exact number of the overdoses and deaths have not yet been released.

While investigating the overdoses, police searched a home by Alameda Boulevard and Tulip Lane on Tuesday. They found 14.1 grams of methamphetamine, 49 grams of marijuana, 34 Gabapentin pills, 132 miscellaneous pills, and $306 in cash.

Police then arrested two people, 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls. Both were charged with dealing and possessing methamphetamine and marijuana, possessing a syringe and paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anyone with additional information regarding these cases, or the sale of illegal drugs, is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105, or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.