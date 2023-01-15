Herman Whitfield III’s Family Shares Body Camera Footage From Night He Died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody.

According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25.

Whitfield died after police used a stun gun to subdue him when police were called to his home on reports of a mental health crisis.

IMPD in June released an edited version of the video via YouTube, but the family claims that video created a false narrative of the events that night. Below in this story, a link to the family’s video follows the family’s latest statement.

According to the family, its video shows Whitfield was restrained face down and claimed he couldn’t breathe.

Whitfield can be heard saying that in the video, and, rather than attacking the police, the family says Whitfield actively avoided them.

Whitfield died of cardiac arrest when police tasered him.

His family hopes the footage will prove that Whitfield’s death was not an accident.

Video (discretion advised)

A YouTube video was released Jan. 14 by the law firm representing the family of Herman Whitfield III. The video contains graphic and disturbing images. Discretion is advised.