Double Fatal Shooting on Indy’s East Side Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis just before Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to an apartment complex on North Walcott Avenue, where they found a man outside laying on the ground, and a man inside the apartment in a common area.

“Unfortunately, both individuals were determined to be deceased on scene,” says Lieutenant Shane Foley with IMPD. Both men had been shot. Lt. Foley says witnesses have provided detectives vital information and they are looking for a person of interest.

“The detectives are looking for a person of interest and a vehicle that may be involved in this incident,” says Foley, “at this point we’re not prepared to release that information. We don’t want the individual or individuals involved to know who were looking for at this point.”

He says the person of interest should also come forward and give their side of the story to police. Witnesses are also welcomed to call IMPD or Crimestoppers with any more information.

The victims have not been identified.