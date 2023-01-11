Man Leads Fishers Police on Chase, Shutdown Highway for Several Hours

FISHERS, Ind. — A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and shooting at Fishers police.

It all started around midnight Wednesday. Indiana State Police say Fishers police officers were investigating a case when a person of interest in that same case got in a car and took off. That started a chase through Hancock, Madison and Marion counties. At one point, the car pulled over and a woman was let out.

Police say the suspect shot at officers around West 100 North in Greenfield, but apparently the cops did not fire back.

The chase ended at I-465 near the Michigan Road exit on the north side of Indianapolis just before 2:30 in the morning. Police believe the driver ran out of gas and locked himself inside the car. A SWAT team was called in and gas was used to get the man out of the car.

All lanes of I-465 were closed for a few hours while police negotiated with the man. It was just after 4 o’clock Wednesday morning when all lanes reopened.

Police are expected to release the suspect’s name and more details on the chase sometime Wednesday.

More information to come once it’s made available by police.