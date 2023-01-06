NWS: Light Rain and Snow This Weekend, Warmer Temps Next Week

STATEWIDE–You might see snow or rain in your area this weekend, but there won’t be much of it, says the National Weather Service.

“We’re going to be dealing with a rain-snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. Generally, in the southern part of the state it’s going to be all rain. Once you get closer to Lake Michigan, it will be all snow,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White doesn’t believe there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to generate significant rainfall or snow amounts.

“As for the temperatures, it will be very dependent on where you are in the state this weekend. Down closer in the Ohio River, we’re going to have lows near 40. As you get closer to the Indianapolis area, we’ll be somewhere in that upper 20s to low 30s range. Then as you get closer to Michigan, we’ll be in the mid-20s,” said White.

He does, however, think it will warm up next week.

“We’ll be warmer than normal. We’re talking temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s across the state. Then it stays around there all week,” said White.