IMPD Arrest Man For Firing Gun Into The Air New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — Don’t say they didn’t warn you. A man in Indianapolis has been arrested after witnesses say they saw him fire a gun into the air on New Year’s Eve.

Javion Williams, a 25-year-old who was on parole from prison, fired celebratory shots in the air. Not only will he continue his sentence on robbery charges, but the incident will also tack on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal recklessness.

A witness to shots that Williams fired is said to have held him there until police arrived near an apartment complex west of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street on the near east side.

“When you fire a gun off into the air, basic physics say what goes up must come down,” said Ofc. Elizabeth Flatter with IMPD. “In that particular community, there are a lot of children that live within that apartment complex. What we don’t want to have happen is that celebration turn into a tragedy.”

IMPD released several warnings ahead of the New Year not to fire guns into the air, especially within Indy city limits.

“As someone who has a firearm, handle it responsibly,” Flatter added on WISH-TV. “Don’t fire it into the air, store responsibly and safely, and keep it away from children.”

The officer says children getting a hold of firearms is happening too frequently in homes or cars and safe storage steps need to be taken.