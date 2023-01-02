Colts Fans React to Latest Loss, One Even Said “I Rooted for Them to Lose”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ--The Indianapolis Colts lost their sixth consecutive game Sunday. This time, it was a 38-10 loss to the New York Giants.

It’s also the Colts ninth loss in their last 10 games. The only win during that span was a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders November 13. That game was the first game coached by Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

“We still got one more week. I’ve got to keep these guys playing good football for the last week, and try to get a win and finish this season off in the right way,” said Saturday after the loss Sunday.

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux did snow angels after he sacked and injured Colts quarterback Nick Foles late in the second quarter. Foles, who fell on the ball according to Saturday, walked off the field, but he was taken to the locker room on a cart. He did not return.

“I hate it for him. He was out there doing his best, but at least he got up later and was moving around the locker room,” said Saturday.

Thibodeaux said he was celebrating and didn’t realize Foles was hurt, adding he hopes he heals quickly.

Fans called in to the “Fifth Quarter Huddle” on the Belle Tire Radio Network Sunday afternoon after the game.

“I have to be honest. Today was the first day I rooted for the Colts to lose. We need the draft position,” said one fan.

Another woman agreed with him.

“We need to blow up the team and decided who’s who and what’s what,” she said.

Other callers expressed anger over Saturday and other members of the coaching staff like defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“What is Gus Bradley and why aren’t the players doing what they should be doing?” one man said.

“Chris Ballard is not the man we need as a general manager,” said another caller.

The Colts are 4-11-1 and they face the 2-13-1 Houston Texans to finish out the regular season January 8. They played each other September 11 and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. They are in line to get the 5th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.