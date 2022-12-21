Duke Energy’s Tips on Staying Safe in Winter Weather

PLAINFIELD — With possible severe weather ahead, Duke Energy is offering some tips on how to stay safe.

The company warns that power outages are likely, but notes that crew members are “ready to respond” as quickly and safely as possible. Cold temperatures and high winds will be the most likely causes of power outages.

To prepare for the storm, DE recommends having an alternative location in case of an extended power outage, packing an emergency supply kit with essential items like food and medications, listening to updated weather reports, and charging electronic devices early.

If storms knock down power lines, the company urges you to steer clear of fallen or sagging lines and whatever they are touching. They also encourage you to remain in your car if a line falls on it, if at all possible.

And, if you have a generator, use it as instructed. This includes keeping it outside of your home and in a well-ventilated area.

Report an outage by calling 1-800-343-3525. Learn more at duke-energy.com, or on DE’s social media pages.