Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county.

Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell.

Police were first called to a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply back in April this year. They found that the robbers stole tools and a large amount of cash, as well as causing a lot of damage to the business.

An investigation opened into the theft and suspects were soon identified, but that connected police to multiple other thefts around Mitchell. ISP’s investigation expanded to include help from the local police department, county sheriff’s department, and even CSX railroad police as one of their buildings was burglarized multiple times.

Other places were believed to be connected in the string of robberies which include smaller-scale thefts like one at a feed mill.

Over the months of 2022, police conducted three separate searches which found some of the stolen goods. They were then able to list out a probable cause for the arrest of eight suspects.

Monday, police found and arrested their suspects for multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including: Clayton McKinney (21), Nikki Gammon (37), Robert Riley (23), Samantha Lindsey (21), Nicholas Dunn (40), Caleb Riley (21), and Christopher Davis (40).

Police say that their investigation still remains open and say that more arrests could come.