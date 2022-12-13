“I feel pretty good” – Colts QB Matt Ryan Talks Turnovers, Injury, & Finishing the Season Strong

INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve heard plenty of other people mention his name, but now the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts speaks for himself before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We got to get back to work,” said Matt Ryan talking about the recent BYE week, “you know, I think it was a chance both physically and mentally to kind of take a step away, which I think everybody probably needed.”

The Colts are coming off a late season BYE week after a brutal 56-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, who made the news this week for signing for Colts wide receiver TY Hilton. Indianapolis is on the road this week, taking on the Vikings in Minnesota on Saturday, December 17th at 1 o’clock.

A consistent question for interim head coach Jeff Saturday has been Matt Ryan’s condition. Ryan says he’s feeling good enough to finish the last four games of the season in strong fashion.

“Yeah, I feel pretty good. You know, I think if you look around the locker room this time of the year, everybody is dealing with something. But I feel pretty good,” said Ryan.

“Matty Ice” has had a roller-coaster season, to put it simply. Ryan came into the Colts organization during the off season as a veteran quarterback that fans believed could take Indy back to the playoffs. The Colts now sit at 4-8-1 on the season, and Ryan has been starting QB, benched, hurt, and back to starting QB in a matter of weeks. There’s also been a struggle with turnovers and producing explosive plays.

Ryan says it’s he definitely did not foresee this path back in training camp, “you just don’t know how things are going to shake out. Sometimes even the best led preparation doesn’t lead to the results that you want. You never know how things could shake out and I think that the message to all of the guys is everything we do matters. What you do, how you perform, what you put on tape, that’s your resume around this league.”

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday says he addressed both Ryan’s turnover problem and the team’s lack of success during the BYE week and hopes to finish the season strong.