Kids, Kettles and Christmas. 28 Years of Helping The Salvation Army

This year, it is all about the kids! Your money will help The Salvation Army:

Provide access to social services and programs

Provide homework assistance and counseling

Facilitate sports, clubs, and extracurricular activities as safely as possible

Restart dance, art, and music programs

Provide meals and snacks

Toys at Christmas

The experience of a lifetime at Hidden Falls Camp

Provide clothing

After-school care

Emergency housing

Programming for at-risk youth

About The Salvation Army USA:

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

How You Can Donate:

CALL: 833-855-9393 DONATE ONLINE: wibcradiothon.com ON-SITE: Come on down to Sullivan Hardware and Garden on 71 st and Keystone… CURRENCY ACCEPTED: Cash, Check, Credit Card TEXT-TO-GIVE Text HOOSIER to 24-365

Show Vs. Show:

You can also donate while helping your favorite WIBC personalities by clicking here. The 28th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon is coming up on December 9 & 10, but that doesn’t mean we’re waiting to start fundraising for this great cause. It’s “show vs. show” as Terri Stacy, Kendall & Casey, Matt Bair, and Hammer & Nigel compete to raise the most cash before the 36-hour live event kicks off at 6am on December 9. Help out The Salvation Army and your favorite WIBC hosts by making your online donation between now and December 9. There is a pie in the face riding on this…

