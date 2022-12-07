Listen Live
Kids, Kettles and Christmas. 28 Years of Helping The Salvation Army

A shopper drops a donation into Jordan Broome's Salvation Army red kettle in front of Macy's across from Union Square in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

It’s the 28th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon for The Salvation Army Presented by Bee Window beginning Friday, December 9 at 6am. In the last 27 radiothons, you have helped us raise nearly $4.5 million for our neighbors in need. We hope to count on you again this year. 

This year, it is all about the kids! Your money will help The Salvation Army: 

  • Provide access to social services and programs 
  • Provide homework assistance and counseling 
  • Facilitate sports, clubs, and extracurricular activities as safely as possible 
  • Restart dance, art, and music programs 
  • Provide meals and snacks 
  • Toys at Christmas 
  • The experience of a lifetime at Hidden Falls Camp 
  • Provide clothing 
  • After-school care 
  • Emergency housing 
  • Programming for at-risk youth 
Gifts grouped and about to be packaged as the Salvation Army distributed Christmas Gifts Monday. Photo by Lauren A. Little 12/17/2018

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

About The Salvation Army USA: 

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.  

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.  

In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.  

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

How You Can Donate:

CALL:  833-855-9393 
DONATE ONLINE:  wibcradiothon.com 
ON-SITE:  Come on down to Sullivan Hardware and Garden on 71st and Keystone… 
CURRENCY ACCEPTED:  Cash, Check, Credit Card  
TEXT-TO-GIVE  Text HOOSIER to 24-365 
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Show Vs. Show:

You can also donate while helping your favorite WIBC personalities by clicking here. The 28th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon is coming up on December 9 & 10, but that doesn’t mean we’re waiting to start fundraising for this great cause. It’s “show vs. show” as Terri Stacy, Kendall & Casey, Matt Bair, and Hammer & Nigel compete to raise the most cash before the 36-hour live event kicks off at 6am on December 9. Help out The Salvation Army and your favorite WIBC hosts by making your online donation between now and December 9. There is a pie in the face riding on this…

For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. On Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood. 

