Governor Holcomb Hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized.

Governor Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday for what he thought was the flu, according to press secretary Erin Murphy. Holcomb was eventually diagnosed pneumonia and is undergoing treatment. Murphy says Holcomb is responding well to the treatment.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch released a statement Friday:

“I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.”