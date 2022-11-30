DeSantis Stands with Protestors in China

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently spoke out against China’s “zero COVID” policy on Tuesday and vocalized his support for the people of China, saying they had a “right” to speak out and protest against government lockdowns and abuses of human rights perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking at a press conference, DeSantis described China’s policies as being “draconian,” “unscientific” and said it “violates people’s liberties.”

Chinese protestors have been taking to the streets in revolt against monthslong COVID-19 lockdowns that have confined millions of people to their homes. Demonstrations broke out over the weekend across major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan following an apartment fire in Urumqi that resulted in the death of 10 people. In some cities, protestors have called for the removal of President Xi Jingping.

DeSantis made a national name for himself by resisting federal health guidance on COVID. He reopened schools before most states, blocked businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers, and blocked schools from implementing mask mandates.

Despite having received criticism at the time, most states have followed Florida to significantly relax their COVID-19 rules, particularly now that vaccines are widely available.