STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000.

The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time.

The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

A total of 635,429 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.