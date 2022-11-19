Huntington County Crash Kills Two, Injures Two More

HUNTINGTON COUNTY — A crash in Jefferson Township has killed two people and injured two more.

Four people were headed up County Road 300 West around 8 a.m. Saturday when they blew through a stop sign. A semi headed east on State Road 124 T-boned their car.

The Huntington County Coroner pronounced two of the car riders dead at the scene, and the others were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WANE 15 reports that the semi driver was not hurt.

The crash caused the semi, which had been transporting grain, to spin. Police think the trailer then went into a guard rail, separated from the tractor, and spilled its contents on the road.

They are still investigating.