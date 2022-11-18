Mayor of Bloomington Says Goodbye to Public Office

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After nearly eight years in office and two terms, Bloomington’s longtime mayor is waving goodbye to public office.

“I’m excited about Bloomington’s future and where we’re headed. But I also want to let you know, after a lot of thinking, it’s not an easy decision, I have decided to not run for re-election next year,” says Mayor John Hamilton of Bloomington. He made the announcement in a video on his YouTube channel.

Mayor Hamilton, who took office in January 2016, listed off many accomplishments that he attributes to his time in office. From housing developments to wage increases, specifically the 1000-dollars a week rate that he says is rare for several counties in Indiana.

“It was a hard decision; I’m really excited about what’s going on in Bloomington and our future. There’s so much more to come,” says Hamilton, “but it really just felt right to look at an 8-year service, two terms. It felt like the right time to turn the page on the next chapter.”

Hamilton is the latest elected representative to make their mayoral status clear heading into the next election cycle. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced he will run for a third and final term as mayor, with Democratic challenger State Representative Robin Shackleford as competition.

The mayor of South Bend, James Mueller, is running for a second term in office.