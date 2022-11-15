Airlines Fined & Ordered to Refund Millions, Buttigieg Talks Crackdown

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Transportation has ordered several airline companies refund and pay fines in the tens of millions of dollars.

“Early in the summer, we saw unacceptable levels of cancellations and delays,” says Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor talking to Lester Holt of NBC News, “airlines were either taking too long or in some cases, refusing to give to passengers after their flights experienced extreme delays or cancellations.”

The fines assessed and required refunds provided are:

Frontier – $222 million in required refunds paid and a $2.2 million penalty

Air India – $121.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.4 million penalty

TAP Portugal – $126.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.1 million penalty

Aeromexico – $13.6 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty

El Al – $61.9 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty

Avianca – $76.8 million in required refunds paid and a $750,000 penalty

Buttigieg says the airline companies need to shape up and start sharpening their schedules, finding alternative flight paths, and working to financially compensate customers in a timelier fashion. Buttigieg said staff shortages were never an issue, and that claim is just an excuse from airlines.