CNO Financial Monumental Marathon is Saturday, Watch for Red Line Closures

INDIANAPOLIS–The CNO Financial Monumental Marathon is Saturday. IndyGo says the marathon will impact the service for Red Line transit riders.

Street closures and detours will go into effect when bus service starts Saturday and could last throughout the day until 5 pm.

The following Red Line stations will be closed until the race is over:

-Vermont

-Statehouse

-New Jersey

-22nd Street

-Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

-18th Street and Meridian Street

The Red Line station at Park will experience limited service, operating in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street should exit at the temporary stop at 38th and College Avenue and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street should exit Park Station and walk one block east to 38th and College.