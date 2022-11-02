Listen Live
A Verdict is in for Dismemberment Trial

FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne jury has made its decision on Mathew Cramer.

He was found guilty Wednesday of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Resisting Law Enforcement, WANE 15 reports.

Cramer was convicted of murdering 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.  Police believe he stole Nguyen’s money, worked with his friends to purchase the necessary supplies, and then dismembered Nguyen’s body with a machete.

Cramer’s attorney painted a picture of his client as a victim of a sexual predator.  He said his client agreed to have sex with Nguyen on the day of the murder in order to get a ride, but reached his breaking point.

Jurors had to watch video footage of the man dismembering Nguyen’s body.

They have recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

