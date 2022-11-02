Listen Live
HomeLocal News

Dismemberment & Sex – What You Need to Know About a Fort Wayne Trial

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A jury in Ft. Wayne will decide whether a man is guilty of killing a man and cutting off his head and limbs with a machete. Matthew Cramer’s defense is that he was the victim of coerced sex by Shane Nguyen, 55, and that it was not murder.

Before beginning deliberations Tuesday, the jurors saw a video of the dismemberment from April 23, 2021, that had some relatives of Nguyen leaving court crying. It was an explicit video that showed Cramer, 22, using a hacksaw and a machete to decapitate and dismember the corpse after killing Nguyen. It took 43 blows with a machete to decapitate Nguyen.

Testimony was that Cramer “exploded” on Nguyen when Nguyen during a sexual encounter, suggested he bring his two nieces, 10 and 13, on their next encounter.

The homeless and jobless Cramer then choked Nquyen, a food truck operator, and may have bashed his head on the concrete floor of the storage unit where the encounter took place, then drove to Elkhart to buy a shovel, the saw and machete.

Evidence presented besides the video, included video surveillance of Cramer buying the supplies.

The jury is expected to deliberate again Wednesday. They were sequestered Tuesday night.

Local News - Crime , Sentiment - Informed , Sentiment - Shocked

Close